Although IntelliFlash products have been sold by both Tintri and DDN, representing Enterprise and At-Scale business divisions, respectively, the product line has recently become more closely aligned with the DDN side of the house in terms of customer solutions and use cases. Its linear performance at multi-petabyte scale and its multiprotocol support – specifically file services capabilities – make it an ideal complement to many DDN high-performance AI environments. For example, DDN A3I systems provide the power and scale for GPU-driven workloads, especially where AI data is used. This includes Life Sciences, Research, Financial Services, Manufacturing and more. IntelliFlash systems complement A3I solutions, with the versatility to support multiple stages for file and block services in the AI data lifecycle. These stages are represented by use cases such as home directories, containers, VMs, databases and backup and archival.