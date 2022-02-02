Storage Acceleration in a Modular Supercomputing Environment

We use this HPST system as a cache as part of our modular HPC environment, with a nominal bandwidth of two terabytes per second. We directly integrated with our InfiniBand fabric linking all our systems, but our modularity does not just end within a single cluster. We run two modular systems, the JUWELS system and the JURECA system. We also deploy new clusters for different purposes for specific user groups, or also for test systems. We try to connect as much as possible to the same software stack. And this was also a very challenging part here with the help of the DDN research group to build up one global name space for all these different systems, which are connected all to the same HPST, so to the same storage cluster.