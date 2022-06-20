Successfully Build AI Into Your Business AI can help organizations unlock innovation, improve customer experiences, and gain a competitive advantage, but delivering at scale can be a challenge. Our customers continue to ask us fundamental questions Like “How do I start planning for scale?” “Where are my barriers to progress going to lie?” and “How do I know I’m investing in the right path?” From DDN CEO, Alex Bouzari, here are the key steps every CIO must take to successfully build AI into business. Recently featured in Raconteur AI for Business special report, published in The Sunday Times, we explore the challenges organizations face in implementing AI in their business. To successfully build AI into your business, here are the initial key steps a CIO must start with to unlock business value and benefit from AI: Investigate AI optimized systems: A lot of time can be wasted trying to get existing infrastructure to support AI initiatives, but a data repository optimized for AI workflows will remove road blocks and make quick returns on your investment.

A lot of time can be wasted trying to get existing infrastructure to support AI initiatives, but a data repository optimized for AI workflows will remove road blocks and make quick returns on your investment. Get the right infrastructure: To succeed with AI you need the right infrastructure. That means having systems that can simplify dealing with massive amounts of data. The right infrastructure will help find the virtual needle in the haystack.

To succeed with AI you need the right infrastructure. That means having systems that can simplify dealing with massive amounts of data. The right infrastructure will help find the virtual needle in the haystack. Integrate systems into the business: The AI optimized infrastructure needs to be integrated with the business. That integration process has matured significantly in recent years, and there are now many bridges between AI platforms. This integration will actually save the business money and compound the investment. Download your copy of the Sunday Times, Raconteur AI for Business special report to read the full interview and read what CEO, Alex Bouzari, says is the biggest mistake companies are making with AI right now. Explore DDN’s AI optimized systems and learn more about how we’re accelerating time to AI adoption among enterprises. If you’re ready to talk to one of our AI Storage Experts, contact us today.