Supercharging AI and HPC Innovation 

DDN Unveils Data Intelligence Platform Enhancements at Supercomputing 2024

Today at Supercomputing 2024 in Atlanta, DDN is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced data intelligence platform, developed in close collaboration with NVIDIA, to empower businesses to scale their AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads efficiently. As AI reshapes industries, one thing is clear: success increasingly depends on how well organizations can manage and scale data. DDN’s platform, with groundbreaking performance and scalability improvements, is designed to address these needs head-on, providing unmatched ROI and empowering organizations to fully unlock the potential of AI.

As enterprises worldwide adopt AI, they often face critical challenges, balancing the massive data demands of AI models with the complexity and costs of managing them. It’s not just about adopting AI technology, but about ensuring the data that powers AI can be processed efficiently, securely, and at scale. That’s where DDN, in collaboration with NVIDIA, steps in. Our next-generation platform delivers the solutions enterprises need today, while ensuring they are future-ready for tomorrow’s challenges.

DDN’s platform provides a seamless, scalable environment designed to handle the most demanding data workloads. Whether your focus is on optimizing current operations or preparing for future growth, our platform ensures you can stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven world.

Elevating AI Performance Through NVIDIA Collaboration

At the heart of this innovation is DDN’s deep integration with NVIDIA technologies, offering unparalleled performance boosts for AI and HPC environments. With the introduction of DDN’s next-generation A3i data platform, the AI400X3, containing support for new NVIDIA technologies like BlueField-3 DPUs and others, organizations can now achieve a staggering 60% increase in performance compared to previous generations. This means AI models can be trained faster, insights delivered in real-time, and data processed more efficiently, all of which directly translate to faster decision-making and a competitive edge in a data-driven market.

This level of performance is essential for industries running complex simulations, real-time analytics, or large-scale AI deployments. Whether you’re focused on AI-driven research, scientific computing, or enterprise analytics, DDN’s AI-optimized platform ensures that you can process vast datasets at greater speeds and with lower latency.

Scalability Without Complexity

Managing and scaling data as AI adoption grows is one of the biggest challenges organizations face. With DDN’s current-generation A³I data platforms, the AI400X2 and AI200X2, we make this both scalable and efficient. These platforms have been improved to deliver unmatched scalability, offering up to 5PB of QLC flash per rack, all while maintaining the same data center footprint and delivering even lower cost per petabyte (PB). This ensures your data environment can expand seamlessly with your AI workloads without added complexity or costs.

For businesses where time-to-insight is a key differentiator, DDN’s efficient scaling empowers you to handle more data, accelerate insights, and innovate at the pace of AI growth—without the additional cost.

Simplifying AI and HPC Operations

As enterprises adopt data-rich AI and HPC environments, scaling efficiently and managing complexity become major challenges. DDN’s enterprise-friendly data intelligence platform is purpose-built to simplify these operations, allowing businesses to focus on innovation rather than data bottlenecks.

One standout feature is client-side compression, enabling data reduction without compromising performance. This approach bypasses traditional server-side compression bottlenecks, allowing enterprises to optimize their data footprint while maintaining high-speed operations. Combined with native multi-tenancy and DDN’s EXAScaler Management Framework (EMF), the platform provides enterprises with seamless control over complex, multi-user environments, ensuring robust security and operational efficiency.

With advanced monitoring and health reporting tools, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, enterprises gain greater visibility and control over their data environments. These enterprise-friendly features empower businesses to drive their AI and HPC initiatives confidently, ensuring smooth, secure, and efficient operations.

Future-Proofing AI with DDN and NVIDIA

As AI continues to transform industries, it’s clear that data management and scalability will be critical in determining which organizations thrive in the coming years. DDN’s deep collaboration with NVIDIA since 2016, ensures that our platform is not only the most efficient but also forward-looking, providing the agility and security needed to lead in the evolving AI era.

This collaboration enables organizations to invest in AI with confidence, knowing they are equipped with a comprehensive solution that simplifies data management, reduces costs, and ensures long-term performance. Whether you’re managing data for AI, HPC, or a combination of both, DDN’s platform is the smart choice for any enterprise seeking to stay competitive in the AI-driven future.

Come Talk to Us at Supercomputing 2024

Today’s announcement at Supercomputing 2024 marks a new era in AI and HPC data management. But don’t just take our word for it, come see for yourself. Visit booth #2431 at SC24 to explore how DDN’s data intelligence platform, can transform your AI and HPC initiatives and deliver the competitive advantage your organization needs. Let’s talk about how our cutting-edge data intelligence platform can help you tackle today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s advancements.

To learn more, visit ddn.com.