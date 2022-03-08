Transforming Life Sciences with AI Supercomputing from DDN and NVIDIA

Hamilton elaborates, “When that researcher has that idea and they’re ready to go, the storage needs to be available. They can’t be going and looking for a backup copy, worrying about moving storage from different devices to other devices. And that’s what the DGX SuperPOD with DDN storage accomplishes. It’s a very simple architecture. With GPU Direct Storage, we’re able to go through and move the data directly from the DDN AI400X over the network and move it directly from the InfiniBand interface into the GPUs’ memory. This provides significant time savings and increases the performance of the overall system.”