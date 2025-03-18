Unlocking the Full Potential of AI Factories with NVIDIA – Certified Storage and DDN AI400X2

Data is the lifeblood of AI, fueling everything from model training to inference at scale. As enterprises accelerate their AI adoption, the demand for high-performance, scalable, and efficient storage solutions has never been greater. DDN is proud to announce that our AI400X2 and AI400X2 QLC solutions are now fully validated with latest NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ with NVIDIA DGX GB200 systems and NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, empowering organizations to build AI factories with confidence, efficiency, and performance at scale.

The Importance of NVIDIA-Certified Storage for AI Workflows

NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack—spanning NVIDIA-Certified Systems™, NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise™ software—requires storage solutions that can meet the extreme demands of AI workloads. The NVIDIA-Certified Storage program validates DDN solutions against real-world AI performance, security, and scalability benchmarks to ensure seamless integration within enterprise AI deployments.

By achieving NVIDIA-Certified Storage status, DDN AI400X2 solutions <INSERT LINK to RA> provide the assurance enterprises need to deploy storage architectures that complement NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™, HGX clusters, and NVIDIA Cloud Provider (NCP) environments. The rigorous validation process ensures that DDN’s storage solutions eliminate bottlenecks, accelerate data pipelines, and enhance overall AI performance.

AI-Optimized Storage Solutions: DDN AI400X2 and AI400X2 QLC

DDN’s AI400X2 and AI400X2 QLC storage solutions are engineered to deliver ultra-fast parallel storage, intelligent data movement, and automation to optimize AI pipelines in hybrid environments including AI factories. These solutions have successfully met the stringent requirements of the NVIDIA-Certified Storage program, including:

High-Performance AI Workload Validation – Proven performance in handling generative AI, deep learning, and large-scale inference tasks

Cluster Configuration Testing – Certified compatibility with NVIDIA’s Enterprise Reference Architectures.

I/O Performance Optimization – Validated for optimal data access speeds to keep AI compute resources fully utilized

Metadata and Checkpoint Performance – Certified to handle large-scale model training and multi-modal AI applications.

For organizations leveraging NVIDIA’s AI stack including NVIDIA NIM™ and NeMo, DDN AI400X2 provides the ideal storage foundation, ensuring fast, reliable, and efficient data access across the entire AI pipeline—from training to inference and beyond.

Accelerating AI Workflows with NVIDIA Spectrum-X and DDN’s Data Intelligence Platform

To further enhance AI performance, DDN’s AI400X2 solutions are fully optimized for NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, delivering the highest levels of efficiency for AI workloads. Spectrum-X is designed to maximize data throughput while reducing latency and congestion, ensuring that AI models can access data at unprecedented speeds. By integrating DDN’s Data Intelligence Platform with Spectrum-X, organizations benefit from:

End-to-End AI Acceleration – Optimized data movement across compute and storage to keep AI workflows running at peak efficiency.

Scalable Network Performance – Seamless high-speed interconnects that remove bottlenecks and accelerate large-scale AI deployments.

Enhanced Data Awareness – Intelligent automation and workload balancing that dynamically optimizes storage and network resources for AI models.

This collaboration between DDN and NVIDIA Spectrum-X ensures that AI factories can operate at maximum efficiency, delivering unparalleled performance for enterprises scaling their AI capabilities.

Business Outcomes: The Value for Customers

By leveraging DDN AI400X2, NVIDIA-Certified Storage, and Infinia, businesses gain:

Faster AI Insights – Sub-millisecond latency and 1TB/sec bandwidth accelerate model training, inference, and innovation cycles.

Lower Costs – Optimized GPU utilization and metadata-driven efficiency cut egress and infrastructure expenses while reducing power consumption by up to 75%.

Enterprise-Grade Reliability – 99.999% uptime, advanced security, and fault tolerance ensure mission-critical AI operations run smoothly.

Seamless Scalability – Scale from terabytes to exabytes across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid AI environments with automated resource allocation.

Sustainable AI Growth – 10x efficiency gains, 100PB in a single rack, and reduced power, cooling, and datacenter footprint for cost-effective expansion.

DDN AI400X2, NVIDIA-Certified Storage, and Infinia 2.0 power faster, more cost-efficient, and scalable AI innovation.

Reference Architectures for Simplified Deployment

As part of our certification, DDN will provide fully validated NVIDIA-Certified Storage reference architectures. These architectures offer prescriptive design patterns for integrating DDN AI400X2 solutions with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ and NCP environments, accelerating time-to-value for AI deployments. Enterprises and NVIDIA Cloud Providers can confidently adopt these architectures to streamline AI storage integration and maximize performance.

The Future of AI Storage with DDN and NVIDIA

AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and enterprises need storage solutions that can keep up with evolving models and data needs. With DDN AI400X2 and AI400X2 QLC now NVIDIA-Certified, organizations can build AI factories that are optimized for scale, efficiency, and breakthrough performance. Whether deploying on-premises or in the cloud, DDN and NVIDIA deliver the industry’s most advanced AI storage solutions to power the next generation of AI innovation.

Learn more about how DDN AI400X2 and AI400X2 QLC can accelerate your AI initiatives