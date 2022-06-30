“DDN’s next-gen A3I solutions were designed to provide our enterprise customers with the best AI-driven digital transformation storage and data management framework, and the most scalable, reliable and efficient AI data storage platform on the planet,” said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. “It is an honor to be a winner of the ‘AI Hardware Innovation Award’ for the third year in a row, and it’s a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement on solutions like the AI400X2 that will help our customers get into production faster and reduce time to results as well as remove the complexity from their AI initiatives.”