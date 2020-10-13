DDN A3I with NVIDIA DGX Supporting Brookhaven Lab’s Advanced Computing Expansion

Read the Brookhaven National Laboratory article that details how the growth of its compute capabilities for fast analysis of data gleaned from scientific experiments aims to facilitate new collaborations at the Lab and beyond.

“Brookhaven National Laboratory’s research and capabilities continue to expand in high-performance computing, applied mathematics, data science, and Quantum Information Science,” said James Coomer, senior vice president of products at DDN. “By partnering with Brookhaven National Laboratory and the implementation of the AI400X, we will help propel advances at the frontiers of science throughout the nation and across the world.”

The AI400X, connected to the NVIDIA DGX-2 TM , enhances CSI’s system capabilities for AI workloads in the datacenter. Delivering the fastest performance for AI workflows at any scale, the AI400X provides up to 48GBps of throughput, more than 3 million IOPS and up to 256TB of usable NVMe capacity in a 2U form factor. DDN AI400X keeps AI compute systems, often GPU based, fully saturated with I/O, ensuring maximum utilization while managing tough AI data operations.

With the ongoing consolidation of its computing infrastructure, Brookhaven National Laboratory will provide a unique opportunity for scientific user capabilities to other research centers via an enhanced data analysis ecosystem. Such technology that facilitates fast data transfer from experimental instruments to the ACL’s analysis system and storage will provide prime use cases for A 3 I with NVIDIA DGX TM systems.

CSI’s Advanced Computing Lab is comprised of high-performance systems and software architectures and will leverage the AI400X to provide a true collaborative environment for scientists and technologists from government laboratories and academia agencies. Designed as a focal point for development, testing and testbed deployment, CSI’s Advanced Computing Lab helps to address Big Data questions and challenges in data-intensive applications within nuclear and particle physics, biology, nanoscience, sustainable energy, environmental science, and homeland security.

DDN ® announced Brookhaven National Laboratory , one of 10 national laboratories overseen and primarily funded by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has selected DDN’s A 3 I AI400X ® all-NVME flash appliance storage for fast optimum experimental design for its Computational Science Initiative (CSI) . With the DDN AI storage solution, Brookhaven National Laboratory plans to expand its project portfolio and Advanced Computing Lab (ACL).