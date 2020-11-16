DDN Adds IntelliFlash Systems and Announces New EXAScaler Capabilities

Data in The Right Place at the Right Time

DDN’s DataFlow data management software now offers even deeper integration into EXAScaler to accelerate and simplify data movement. In conjunction with EXA5 FastScan, which enables efficient archive, backup and migration for large volumes of data, DDN DataFlow can quickly identify file changes and move incremental data to a customer’s designated location.

Additionally, DDN DataFlow provides another level of flexibility and data protection, allowing customers to migrate data to the cloud, enabling cloud sync file systems as well as snapshot capabilities. This level of cloud mobility provides users with the assurance that data can easily migrate in a variety of ways, independent of filesystems or platforms, including local-to-cloud, cloud-to-cloud, cloud-to-local, and backup/archive object storage to tape to meet a customer’s evolving needs. This creates freedom from lock-in and gives customers the agility to optimize data management for today’s dynamic requirements.