DDN and Fluidstack Join Forces with Mistral AI to Accelerate Enterprise AI

Unleashing Next-Generation AI Performance, Scale, and Efficiency to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Business Impact

Paris, France – [March 14, 2025] – In a transformative leap for enterprise AI, DDN, the industry leader in AI data infrastructure, Mistral AI, the pioneering force behind next-generation AI models, and Fluidstack, the premier AI Cloud platform, today announced a strategic alliance designed to make AI investments more successful, more flexible, easier to deploy, and significantly more cost-effective.

This game-changing partnership delivers the most powerful AI infrastructure for training and deploying massive Large Language Models (LLMs)—giving enterprises, governments, and cloud providers the competitive edge they need to harness the full potential of AI.

The AI-First Infrastructure Choice for Maximum ROI

Mistral AI and Fluidstack conducted an exhaustive evaluation of AI infrastructure providers and determined that DDN was the best platform for the extreme demands of next-generation AI. With unmatched scalability, performance, security, and reliability, DDN’s AI-native platform enables Mistral AI and Fluidstack to drive AI innovation faster, more efficiently, and at lower cost—turning AI ambitions into real-world results.

“AI is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and enterprises need a proven, high-performance infrastructure to keep up,” said Timothée Lacroix, co-founder and CTO, Mistral AI, “DDN’s AI-optimized platform gives us the power to scale massive AI models with superior efficiency, reliability, and speed. Combined with Fluidstack’s cloud flexibility, this partnership ensures that our AI innovations deliver real-world impact—faster and at scale.”

Enterprise AI – Optimized for Success

This alliance is engineered to eliminate the complexity and inefficiencies of traditional AI infrastructure, allowing organizations to focus on innovation instead of struggling with performance bottlenecks, cost overruns, and operational headaches. By integrating DDN’s market-leading AI data platform with Fluidstack’s agile cloud infrastructure, Mistral AI now has the ability to train, scale, and deploy AI models with unprecedented speed and cost-efficiency.

“Mistral AI needed an AI infrastructure that could not just keep up but set the standard for AI excellence,” said Paul Bloch, Co-Founder and President of DDN. “After evaluating every alternative, the choice was clear: DDN delivers massive scale, impressive performance, Enterprise-Grade security, and cost efficiency required for AI leadership. With Fluidstack, we’ve created an AI solution that is faster, easier to manage, and more cost-effective than anything else on the market.”

Why Enterprises, Cloud Providers, and AI Leaders Choose DDN, Mistral AI, and Fluidstack

This partnership isn’t just about raw performance—it’s about creating the most effective AI solution for real business outcomes. In partnership, DDN, Mistral, and Fluidstack offer:

Industry-Leading AI Performance – Optimized for industry-leading AI infrastructure, delivering unmatched training speeds and computational efficiency.

Seamless Scalability – A platform built for the largest, most demanding AI models, ensuring effortless growth without compromising performance.

Enterprise-Grade AI Flexibility – Cloud and on-prem options tailored to any business need, whether deploying AI in an enterprise data center or scaling in the cloud.

Cost-Optimized AI Infrastructure – Lower TCO, reduced AI training costs, and maximum ROI on AI investments.

Green AI Leadership – Designed to cut energy costs while delivering world-class AI performance, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing compute power.

“AI success is about more than just technology—it’s about execution,” said César Maklary, President and Co-Founder at Fluidstack. “By combining DDN’s high-performance AI infrastructure, Mistral’s cutting-edge AI models, and our flexible cloud deployment capabilities, we’ve created the ultimate AI solution for enterprises looking to scale fast, drive real impact, and maximize their AI investments.”

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

Follow DDN: LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world’s leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 at Oxford University, the company powers leading AI labs, including Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs. With over 100,000 GPUs under management, Fluidstack delivers rapid access to exascale compute within days—enabling seamless multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads.

To learn more, visit www.fluidstack.io.

About Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral AI defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

To learn more, visit www.mistral.ai.