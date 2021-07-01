DDN Boosts AI Storage Leadership with EXAScaler 6 and Expanded Portfolio for Enterprise Intelligent Infrastructure

EXA6 adds new acceleration technologies with Hot Nodes, which automatically caches data on the local NVMe of NVIDIA GPU systems, reducing IO latency and traffic by avoiding network round trips​. Deep Learning (DL) models often require datasets to be re-read many times – this multi-epoch learning process places a heavy load on compute, networking and storage. Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, this new feature automatically copies DL data into GPU local storage, freeing up infrastructure to serve additional workloads, such as ingest, labelling and archive. EXA6, with this new Hot Nodes capability, underscores DDN’s commitment to end-to-end efficiency of data paths within compute, networking and storage, and raises the bar for AI system performance at any scale.