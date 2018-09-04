DDN Completes $60 Million Tintri Acquisition and Enters Enterprise Virtualization Market

After Six Rounds of Heated Negotiations DDN is Declared Winner of Tintri Auction, Receives Court Approval, and Immediately Starts to Address Customer Support, Product Roadmap and Hiring

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – September 4, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the leading supplier of high-performance data management solutions for customers at scale, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Tintri, Inc. (Tintri®) for $60 million after an extensive bidding process, which saw DDN declared as the auction winner, followed by court approval and ratification of DDN’s winning bid.

DDN’s first order of business is to restart world-class service and support for Tintri’s extensive installed customer base as early as this coming week, to enhance Tintri’s product roadmap with new features to be announced within 90 days, and to staff the Tintri global engineering, support, field technical, sales and marketing teams with 100 planned new hires before year end.

“We are very glad to welcome Tintri into our DDN family, and vouch to provide Tintri customers with the best support, products and features possible. The acquisition of Tintri strengthens and expands DDN’s position as a leading storage provider for on premise and hybrid cloud environments,” said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and chief executive officer of DDN. “Tintri offers the best analytics with predictive, efficient and intuitive insight for virtualized environments and databases. Combining these capabilities with DDN’s market-winning performance, efficiency and integration at scale for AI, technical computing and the enterprise is incredibly enabling for customers.”

The DDN team spent two months of extensive planning on the proposed acquisition, focusing in great detail on the implementation and delivery of a world-class service and support infrastructure for Tintri’s customers and installed base; the expansion of the Tintri product portfolio in areas such as predictive analytics, virtualized environment acceleration and efficient provisioning, database enhancements, NVMe support and storage platform expansion; and structuring a significant Tintri support team.

“The amazingly positive validation of Tintri by its customers was unlike anything we had ever seen in more than 20 years in the storage industry. As a result, we started hiring ex-Tintri team members weeks before knowing the outcome of the Tintri auction and made large investments in what became a very successful VMworld trade show in August,” said Paul Bloch, co-founder and president of DDN. “We thought that something as great as Tintri had to be preserved for its customers no matter what. We were fortunate to be the winning bidder and look forward to building an incredibly successful ‘Tintri by DDN’ division.”

Tintri offers an extensive software suite for server virtualization, DevOps and VDI. Capabilities include 10X speed up of VM migration, cloning and refresh of terabyte-sized databases within seconds, storage vMotion enablement with zero load on the host, and handling of thousands of VMs in a single datastore. The entire Tintri product line is immediately available for purchase from Tintri by DDN, including the EC6000 and T1000 all-flash arrays and the hybrid flash T800 series. Unified management is provided through Tintri Global Center and real-time and predictive analytics is provided via Tintri Analytics.