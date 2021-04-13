DDN Featured on the 2021 CRN® Storage 100 List

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 12, 2021 — DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named DDN to its second annual Storage 100 list in the Software-defined segment. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.

Businesses are creating and consuming more data than ever before. With growing trends such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things driving the creation of more and more data, the need for technology on which to build versatile and durable storage solutions will continue to increase.

Chosen by a panel of respected CRN® editors, the companies included in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.

DDN and its Enterprise division, Tintri®, are providers of AI and Data Management software and hardware storage solutions. This Intelligent Infrastructure portfolio features autonomous operations and advanced analytics for data-intensive environments. DDN and Tintri support a broad range of At-Scale and Enterprise workloads with high-performance, full-featured solutions that drive the most demanding environments while delivering operational simplicity and high business value.

“DDN continues to expand its portfolio to continue solving the biggest data management challenges, and enables partners to deliver unique solutions and extensive value-add offerings,” said Amy Medeiros, SVP of corporate marketing and inside sales for DDN and Tintri. “With a focus on AI, analytics and big data at scale, both DDN and Tintri offer solutions that meet enterprise customer needs, and provide the unrivaled data performance, scalability and reliability that is synonymous with the DDN brand.”

“The 2021 CRN® Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers to solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to acknowledge vendors such as DDN featured in this year’s Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering, and innovation.”

The CRN® Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About The Channel Company