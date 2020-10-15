DDN EXAScaler Delivers World Records in STAC-M3 Benchmark

The benchmark configuration was a Kx kdb+ 3.6 database system distributed across 15 servers, each with one Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138 CPU @2.0GHz and a Mellanox SB7790 36-port Non-blocking Managed EDR 100Gb/sec InfiniBand switch connected to two DDN A3I AI400X appliances. STAC-M3 is the industry standard for testing solutions that enable high-speed analytics on time series data, such as tick database stacks. STAC audited the results from two STAC-M3 benchmark suites: Antuco and Kanaga. The baseline suite, Antuco, uses a limited dataset size with constraints to simulate performance against a full-size dataset residing mostly on non-volatile media. It tests a wide range of compute-bound and storage-bound operations to probe the strengths and weaknesses of each stack. The scaling suite, Kanaga, uses a subset of Antuco queries without constraints against a significantly larger data set.