DDN’s High-Capacity Storage Solutions Adopted for “AI Bridging Green Cloud Infrastructure” Supercomputer System for Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

About DDN

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, delivering unified analytics to solve business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDN, comprised of IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri technologies and provides enterprise customers with a different experience, through simplicity, efficiency and agility for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 10,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, many of which include the world’s leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

For more information, visit ddn.com, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, or call 1-800-837-2298.