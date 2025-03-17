DDN IndustrySync: Tailored End-to-End AI Solutions for Enterprise Verticals

Chatsworth, CA – March 17, 2025 – DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, is redefining industry-specific AI with the launch of IndustrySync, a game-changing suite of one-click AI solutions engineered for Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Autonomous Driving. These tailored AI stacks combine DDN’s Infinia Data Intelligence with high-performance computing systems, advanced AI processors, and cloud providers, enabling enterprises to deploy, scale, and optimize AI faster than ever.

Powered by DDN’s Infinia Data Intelligence, IndustrySync delivers enterprise-grade AI solutions designed for AI Cloud and leading cloud providers, optimizing performance and accelerating time to insight with seamless scalability and efficiency.

AI That Speaks Your Industry’s Language

AI is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach—IndustrySync is engineered to meet the unique, high-performance demands of specialized industries:

Financial Services: 10x faster market data processing empowers algorithmic trading firms with real-time insights, validated by a top hedge fund.

Life Sciences: 10x accelerated genomic data analysis reduces drug discovery timelines by 75%, streamlining critical breakthroughs for biotech leaders.

Autonomous Driving: 10x faster sensor data fusion, labeling, cataloging, and processing propels Level 5 autonomy development, validated by a top automotive company.

Unmatched Business Impact

IndustrySync isn’t just about speed – it’s about delivering real business value. Customers leveraging IndustrySync report:

$100M+ in annual value through faster insights, lower compute costs, and accelerated AI deployment.

Radical reductions in operational inefficiencies, allowing enterprises to move from experimentation to production seamlessly.

A unified AI ecosystem that eliminates infrastructure complexity, giving organizations the freedom to focus on innovation, not integration.

“AI adoption shouldn’t be an infrastructure challenge—it should be a business advantage,” said Alex Bouzari, Co-Founder and CEO at DDN. “IndustrySync is designed to make AI work for enterprises instantly, delivering tangible results from day one.”

AI Without Limits

By combining DDN’s performance-driven AI infrastructure with cutting-edge AI and networking technologies, IndustrySync enables enterprises to deploy AI workloads at any scale—on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid. It’s AI without limits, purpose-built for industries that demand uncompromising speed, efficiency, and scalability. Whether accelerating financial analytics, revolutionizing life sciences, or powering autonomous systems, IndustrySync delivers enterprise-grade AI with seamless deployment and peak performance—because innovation can’t wait.

DDN IndustrySync is coming soon. To learn more, please visit ddn.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

