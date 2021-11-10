DDN and Tintri IntelliFlash H-Series Hybrid Systems Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Awards
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – Nov. 9, 2021 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced that the IntelliFlash® H-Series hybrid system – available as both a DDN and Tintri offering – has been recognized by CRN® as a finalist in its 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards program. The IntelliFlash H-Series was ranked among this year’s top three storage systems in the “Storage-Midrange” category.
This annual award program from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across key technology categories, ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using an extensive set of criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.
As a full-service storage infrastructure line, the IntelliFlash H-Series hybrid systems provide exceptional data security and system intelligence, and combine outstanding, scalable NVMe performance with cost-effective, high-density expansion for tens of petabytes of effective capacity. With advanced data management services and concurrent multiprotocol support, the IntelliFlash H-Series systems simplify business processes and consolidate file and block workloads, greatly reducing cost and complexity for enterprise customers.
“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”
“We continue to innovate and evolve our IntelliFlash unified storage portfolio, simplifying IT infrastructure for businesses across all industries. Our award-winning technology helps our partners consistently meet their customers’ changing business needs and exceed their expectations. The IntelliFlash H-Series empowers our partners to deliver storage solutions with an unsurpassed combination of data security, performance, scale, intelligence, and great performance, providing their customers with a competitive advantage,” said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. “Industry accolades such as the CRN Tech Innovator Awards bring appropriate attention to groundbreaking solutions. The IntelliFlash H-Series can open new market opportunities for partners, including AI environments which are traditionally driven by unstructured data, and enhancing them with must-have flexibility, speed and enterprise-class features required to keep data center applications running with optimal efficiency and minimal complexity.”
The 2021 Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.
