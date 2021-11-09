DDN at NVIDIA GTC 2021

Dr. James Coomer will lead a conversation at NVIDIA GTC 2021 entitled, “AI Data is Big Business: AI Leaders Tell Their Data Stories” with AI innovators across commercial and research organizations centered on the business impact of building world-class AI supercomputers with a strong focus on data.

In “Making it Big: Maximizing Success with Accelerated Data for Real-World AI,” Sven Oehme, chief technical officer, and Kurt Kuckein, vice president of Marketing, will discuss how data moves within an AI supercomputer and why conventional storage introduces limitations that can seriously impact your whole environment’s efficiency.

Both presentations are available in DDN’s booth #A31679.