DDN Named Best HPC Storage Technology in HPCwire Editor’s Choice Awards

Atlanta, GA — November 19, 2024 — DDN®, a leading force in AI data intelligence, today announced it has earned Editors’ Choice for “Best HPC Storage Product or Technology” for the 14th consecutive year in the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC24), in Atlanta, Georgia.

DDN EXAScaler, the world’s most advanced parallel file system for AI, analytics, and HPC, delivers unmatched scalability and performance for large-scale applications. EXAScaler combines the power of DDN’s parellel data technology with DDN’s innovative software enhancements, enabling high-throughput, low-latency data access for the world’s most data hungry workloads. Designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration, EXAScaler supports demanding AI and HPC environments by providing efficient, flexible, and secure data management to accelerate results. It scales flexibly to meet evolving data demands while providing cost-effective, high-performance storage tailored to the unique requirements of AI-driven and HPC applications. “Our commitment to advancing AI and HPC storage technology is reflected in the power and flexibility of EXAScaler,” said Dr. James Coomer, Senior VP of Products, DDN. “With EXAScaler, we’re enabling organizations to tackle the most demanding AI and analytics challenges with speed, scalability, and security. This recognition from the global HPC community underscores DDN’s dedication to empowering customers with the tools they need to achieve breakthrough results across industries—from accelerating scientific research to transforming business insights in real time.”

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

“This year, as we celebrate HPCwire’s 35th anniversary covering HPC and SC, and as we are at the advent of an HPC-led AI transformation, the 2024 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards certainly reflect these exciting events,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire. “Throughout the world, we see grand challenge problems that can only be explored and solved because of HPC, now aided by AI. Rarely do these accomplishments come to light, much less are they recognized for their contribution to society. Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and the most renowned panel of editors in the industry, the Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards represent resounding recognition of the many deep and varied HPC accomplishments throughout the world. Our sincerest gratitude and hearty congratulations go out to all of the winners.”

