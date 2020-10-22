DDN Names 2020 Channel Partner Award Winners

“These collaborations have only scratched the surface of the tremendous partnership growth opportunities and potential to promote the best combined AI and HPC solutions in the industry for leading organizations,” said James Coomer, senior vice president of products, DDN. “DDN is honored to stand alongside our partners, and continue to provide the best service and experience for our existing customer base, and those yet to come. We thank our partners for their trust in us and look forward to many more successes together.”