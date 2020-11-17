DDN Installs 30 SFA18K Series Storage Hardware Devices as Second-Tier Storage for the Supercomputer Fugaku

Endorsement Comments

“The storage of the supercomputer Fugaku isn’t simply about capacity; it faces requirements related to extremely advanced performance, costs and usage methods for a variety of I/O. This is brought about from many ultra-large-scale and highly-demanding applications that run on Fugaku to support Society 5.0. With the 16 petabytes of flash memory built into Fugaku’s nodes, DDN’s SFA18KE hardware with Fujitsu’s FEFS file system will integrate to provide control. And, with DDN’s suite of I/O and management software, computing performance could reach Fugaku’s own world-class level and will likely set a new standard not only for supercomputers, but also for cloud infrastructures driving advanced AI going forward,” said Satoshi Matsuoka, director, RIKEN Center for Computational Science (R-CCS).

“Alongside RIKEN, Fujitsu has pursued storage to meet Fugaku’s goals of high performance and versatility. Fugaku’s storage consists of highly-reliable, high-capacity second-tier storage (FEFS) and high-performance first-tier storage (LLIO). For this second-tier storage, we concluded that DDN’s SFA18K series would be optimal given its capacity, performance and reliability, as well as the ease of installation, low administrative costs and their long track record in supercomputer applications. By linking these devices to our FEFS filesystem, we will be able to support Fugaku’s stable operation, contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through innovation, which is the purpose of our company,” said Naoki Shinjo, corporate executive officer, Head of Platform Development Unit, Fujitsu Limited.