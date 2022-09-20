DDN Simplifies Enterprise Digital Transformation with New NVIDIA DGX BasePOD and DGX SuperPOD Reference Architectures

DDN’s A3I powered by A3I AI400X2 is an all-NVMe appliance designed to help customers extract the most value from their AI and analytics data sources, is proven in production at the largest scale and is the world’s most performant and efficient building block for AI infrastructures. Configurable as all-flash or hybrid, customers can build efficient scale-out AI data pools tuned to their exact performance and capacity needs. Recent enhancements to the EXAScaler Management Framework have cut deployment times for appliances from 8 minutes to under 50 seconds. This approach enables organizations to have better resource allocation predictions and allows for faster and simpler scaling, which lends to better return on investment (ROI).