DDN and SQream Partner to Deliver the World’s Fastest Big Data Analytics and Enterprise Business Intelligence Acceleration at Massive Scale

Thanks to DDN and SQream Real-Time Data Analysis, a Significant Boost in Business Productivity and Timely, Accurate Decision Making are a Reality on Premise or in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – March 28, 2018

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced its strategic partnership with SQream to deliver real-time Big Data analytics solutions and to significantly accelerate business decision making. The combination of DDN’s SFA® and IME® NVMe SSD storage platforms with SQream DB’s GPU-based Big Data SQL database (SQream DB) enables enterprises to effortlessly ingest, compress, store and analyze massive amounts of data.