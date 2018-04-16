DDN Storage Builds Major New Engineering Facility in Colorado Focused on Solving AI, Cloud and Large-Scale Enterprise Data Challenges
DDN Significantly Expands its Presence in Colorado Springs with the Creation of a State-of-the-Art Research and Development Facility, the Aim of Which is to Innovate in the Field of Complex Distributed Data Management
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 16, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced the opening of a new facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, including a significant expansion of lab, testing and benchmarking facilities. The enhanced capabilities will enable DDN to accelerate development efforts and increase in-house capabilities to mimic customer applications and workflows.
“Our Enterprise, AI, HPC and Cloud customers have always relied upon us to develop the world’s leading data storage solutions at-scale, and for our long-term focus and sustained investments in research, technology and innovation,” said Alex Bouzari, chief executive officer, chairman and co-founder of DDN. “We are excited to add our new Colorado Springs facility to the DDN R&D centers worldwide and to expand our team of very talented engineers and technologists who will continue to drive innovation for our customers in the years to come.”
DDN has long been recognized for developing storage and data management solutions that help customers address their data intensive challenges at scale in the most flexible, efficient and reliable way possible, whether it is on-premise, in the cloud or distributed. The new state-of-the-art facility will help DDN enhance its research, development and innovation capabilities in high-growth fields such as Analytics, AI and Machine Learning.
DDN is a global company with research and development facilities in Chatsworth, California; Santa Clara, California; Columbia, Maryland; Paris, France; Tokyo, Japan; and Pune, India; as well as regional offices and labs around the world.
