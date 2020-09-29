DDN Storage Ranks Number One in Intersect360 User Survey for Storage

DDN, the world’s largest private storage company and leader in intelligent infrastructure solutions was consistently rated number one by users in technical execution, future purchases, innovation, operational roadmap. In the 2020 survey conducted by Intersect360 Research measuring users’ awareness, satisfaction and loyalty, DDN received the highest ratings among all systems companies, storage vendors, and startups. DDN received overwhelming praise for its products’ technical capabilities, users’ operational satisfaction and future technological vision. The Survey included a large population of respondents from 30 countries worldwide, from all types of enterprises, government agencies and research facilities. Results also showed that both current users and non-users of DDN would be most likely to implement DDN solutions over any other type of storage product for their future storage needs. “DDN has a strong technical perception and broad usage, with good markers for both loyalty and future adoption,” said Addison Snell, CEO, Intersect360 Research. “Impressions tend to go even higher when scores are weighted by how much awareness users have in DDN’s solutions. DDN has a strong lead in technical impressions and is highest in all weighting schemes where organizations considered future storage needs and the vendor they’d be most likely to install.” “DDN has always thrived to deliver the highest value, innovation and customer satisfaction in its intelligent data storage solutions, and has met with overwhelming support from our thousands of customers in use cases such as AI and analytics, web and cloud, enterprise at scale, as well as government and research,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. “The Intersect360 HPC user survey results reinforce that our technology and expertise is delivering the right solutions for our customers’ needs today, and our continued dedication to innovation is motivating current and future customers to trust DDN.” DDN’s intelligent infrastructure solutions accelerate and enhance the value of all data everywhere, on premise and in the cloud. The company’s products are powering more than ten thousand organizations globally, in emerging fields such as autonomous driving and cashier less retail, pressing Covid-19 challenged environments such as healthcare, academia and government, and enterprise at large from financial services to energy, manufacturing, AI, analytics and beyond. The HPC User Ratings Survey Awareness, Satisfaction, Loyalty Across Processors, Servers, Storage, Cloud, September 2020 is now available on the Intersect360 website.