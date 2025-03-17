DDN xFusionAI: Best-in-Class Training and Inference Platforms in One Product

An Optimized, Highly Scalable Agentic AI Architecture

Chatsworth, CA – March 17, 2025 – DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, is unveiling xFusionAI, a revolutionary AI infrastructure that merges best-in-class training and inference performance into a single, highly optimized platform. Designed for next-generation agentic AI architectures, xFusionAI delivers cost-effective acceleration of vector databases, memory-augmented transformers, and knowledge graphs, enabling enterprises to train and deploy AI models at scales previously thought impossible.

xFusionAI combines the power of DDN’s industry-leading EXAScaler parallel file system with Infinia’s AI-native scalability, elasticity, and performance, creating a hybrid platform that reshapes AI workflows for enterprises, hyperscalers, and research institutions.

Breaking the Barriers of AI Scale and Performance

AI models are growing exponentially—from lightweight architectures like DeepSeek to multi-tens-of-trillions parameter models—and xFusionAI is purpose-built to handle them all.

xFusionAI: Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure with Unmatched Speed and Efficiency

The next-generation hybrid solution—DDN xFusionAI—is designed to support everything from massive, multi-trillion-parameter models to lightweight frameworks like DeepSeek.

Key Benefits:

100x Faster LLM Training – Accelerates critical AI training phases, drastically reducing time-to-insight.

10x Boost in RAG Performance – Enables real-time, knowledge-driven AI applications at scale.

60% Lower Inference Costs – Powers trillion-parameter models efficiently, making real-time AI economically viable.

Enterprise-Tested, Industry-Validated

AI innovators are already experiencing game-changing results with xFusionAI:

Supermicro reports 15x faster AI data center workflows, unlocking unprecedented efficiency in model training and deployment.

Enterprise customers achieve radical improvements in multimodal AI, from high-speed RAG pipelines to autonomous decision-making systems.

Seamless AI scaling across environments, including on-premises, cloud, and air-gapped systems.

The Bold Vision: Speed Meets Scale

DDN xFusionAI is a breakthrough that merges the best of DDN’s legacy with its future. By combining unmatched performance and scalability, it delivers the ultimate AI infrastructure—one that tech analysts and enterprise AI leaders alike will see as the gold standard.

“xFusionAI is the convergence of AI’s past, present, and future,” said Sven Oehme, CTO at DDN. “It brings together the raw performance of EXAScaler with the intelligent scalability of Infinia, delivering a true ‘best of both worlds’ platform that revolutionizes AI infrastructure.”

Limitless AI Innovation

From next-generation LLMs to real-time autonomous AI agents, xFusionAI provides an end-to-end solution that eliminates bottlenecks, reduces costs, and scales effortlessly. Whether deployed in on-prem data centers, hybrid clouds, or air-gapped systems, xFusionAI ensures AI models train faster, infer smarter, and deliver transformative business value.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

