DDN’s AI-Optimized Data Intelligence Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

CHATSWORTH, CA – [March 18, 2025] – DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, today announced that DDN Infinia and DDN EXAScaler Cloud are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprises to accelerate AI model training, enhance GPU efficiency, and scale AI workloads seamlessly—all while optimizing costs and boosting real-time data intelligence.

Powering AI at Scale with DDN on Google Cloud Marketplace

AI-driven enterprises require ultra-fast data processing, intelligent storage, and GPU-optimized infrastructure to achieve breakthrough performance. By integrating DDN’s industry-leading AI data platform with Google Cloud’s scalable compute environment, customers can mitigate AI bottlenecks, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time to AI-driven insights.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud, allowing customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Key benefits of DDN on Google Cloud Marketplace:

Faster AI insights – Minimize training time with high-throughput, low-latency data access

Seamless scalability – Expand AI workloads on Google Cloud’s elastic infrastructure

Optimized for GPU-intensive computing – Maximize GPU utilization for model training & inference

Enterprise-grade security & reliability – Meet compliance and data sovereignty needs

Unlocking New AI Capabilities with DDN Infinia & DDN EXAScaler Cloud

As an ISV and technology partner, DDN delivers best-in-class AI data orchestration and high-performance storage solutions, now accessible on Google Cloud Marketplace:

DDN Infinia – AI-native data intelligence optimized for inference, training, and real-time analytics

DDN EXAScaler Cloud – Maximizes data processing capabilities for Public Cloud

“Enterprises are rapidly adopting AI to gain competitive advantage, and our collaboration with Google Cloud provides the scalable, high-performance foundation they need to succeed conveniently on Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Paul Bloch, President and Co-Founder at DDN. “By making DDN Infinia and EXAScaler Cloud available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we are enabling customers to supercharge AI innovation, optimize GPU performance, and drive meaningful business outcomes at scale.”

“Bringing DDN Infinia and DDN EXAScaler Cloud to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solutions on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “DDN can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Explore DDN’s AI Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

Ready to maximize the power of AI on Google Cloud? Learn more about our solutions and get started today:

For inquiries or to discuss custom AI deployments, contact gcp@ddn.com or visit www.ddn.com/partners/googlecloud/.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

Follow DDN: LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.