DDN’s Kimberly Moran-Blad Recognized as CRN 2022 Women of the Channel
CHATSWORTH, Calif, May 19, 2022 — DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named DDN’s Kimberly Moran-Blad to its highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2022. This annual list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel, recognizing vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.
Moran-Blad, head of Field and Channel Marketing, DDN, has taken significant strides in promoting the growth and success of DDN’s channel program. Over the past year, Moran-Blad worked toward refreshing DDN’s channel strategy, a necessary move in its recent expansion into AI, machine learning and natural language processing.
“It is DDN’s commitment to supply industry leading AI storage solutions and we see channel partners as the key to our overall strategy to reach customers that are looking to change their business with AI and advanced anaytics,” said Moran-Blad. “This CRN recognition inspires me to continue defining DDN’s channel strategy, capturing new logos and establishing relationships with new partners for future growth capacity.”
By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”
CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
