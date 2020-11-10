New Platform Provides DDN Customers Powerful Collaboration Forum

“With more than 10,000 customers, and 20 Exabytes of value-add storage solutions delivered to many of the most demanding datacentric organizations, government and research facilities in the world, there is a wealth of knowledge and expertise at the highest level within DDN’s customer base,” said Yvonne Walker, senior manager of partner and customer experience, DDN. “DDNsiders was developed to provide our customers with an avenue to share their own innovation and cutting-edge methodologies, as well as strengthen their relationship with DDN and have an opportunity to truly impact product features and the roadmap, so that we may all continue to positively impact the world.”