Osaka University Cybermedia Center to Start Operation of NEC’s Cloud-linked High Performance Computing and High Performance Data Analysis Supercomputer System, “SQUID”

Data aggregation infrastructure:

The new supercomputer system is centered on EXAScaler appliances equipped with DDN high-performance parallel filesystems that provide 20 petabytes of large data area and 1.2 petabytes of high-speed data area. The DDN EXAScaler appliances provide the university with a next-generation data aggregation infrastructure named Osaka University Next-generation Infrastructure for Open research and innovation (ONION) in conjunction with Cloudian’s Object-Storage HyperStore. ONION allows for a wide variety of data access protocols and significantly improves the flexibility of data usage. By facilitating the sharing of data with cloud services and other research institutions through ONION, the data before/after computation can be smoothly and flexibly shared among users.

Secure computing environment:

The new supercomputer system provides a secure computing environment where users can make use of confidential data with assurance. This computing environment offers a secure staging function as an achievement of collaborative research and development between NEC and the Cybermedia Center, Osaka University. Highly confidential data in the storage on campus can be computed and analyzed by the compute nodes on the new supercomputer system, without the data being moved from storage. The secure computing environment also offers a secure partitioning function that dynamically separates and isolates the network for a specific user group and thus provides services that prevent other users from seeing the data and computations. Until today, when used by the medical field and companies, large-scale computing resources provided by supercomputing centers such as the Cybermedia Center, Osaka University could not be fully utilized because of several data security issues. By taking advantage of this secure computing environment, an isolated environment can be dynamically prepared, thus enabling research and development in areas where it was previously unavailable.

Cloud bursting function:

The new supercomputer system also provides cloud bursting capabilities that enable the on-demand use of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure cloud service and the Microsoft Azure cloud service. The Cybermedia Center, Osaka University has had issues in the past with high utilization of on-premises computational resources and long waiting times. Switching part of the computation processes to resources on private cloud services makes it possible to respond to the growing demand for resources while providing the same capabilities as the on-premises computing environment. It also provides flexibility for new computational resources that continue to be updated on cloud services.