University of Florida to Implement DDN A3I with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Architecture

The University of Florida has a mission to ensure that every student across every discipline has the knowledge of what AI is and how to use it in their area of expertise upon graduation. From religion to agriculture, and liberal arts to engineering, every student will have worked with the AI curriculum and will be able to apply that knowledge to advance the field they are studying in. With performance of an astounding .70 petaflops, UF is creating a very powerful tool that will advance the goals of the university to make AI a pervasive component across all schools and research, boosting the university among AI leaders.