DDN Storage Fusion Architecture® (SFA®) appliances are purpose-built to deliver scalable flash performance and capacity to flexibly meet your changing business demands. The SFA NVMe platforms deliver 100% NVMe storage with multiple high-speed connectivity options. At up to 40GB/s, the 2U SFA NVMe platforms are the fastest storage solutions in the industry and are able to deliver up to 24 NVMe SSDs in a minimum form factor. This extreme level of performance density makes the SFA NVMe platforms ideal for data centers with limited space and requiring rock-solid high-performance flash in a scale-out architecture. Start with a single enclosure and scale limitlessly to meet file system or block requirements.