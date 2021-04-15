SuperPOD RA
Intelligent Infrastructure for AI Supercomputing
Validate Reference Architecture for
NVIDIA DGX™ SuperPOD systems
The NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ is a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing infrastructure. DDN A³I storage solutions offer a turnkey, AI data storage infrastructure for rapid deployment, featuring faster performance, effortless scale, and simplified operations through deeper integration. The combined solution delivers ground-breaking performance, can be deployed in weeks as a fully integrated system, and is designed to solve the world’s most challenging AI problems.
Download the fully validated reference architecture for scalable NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ configurations. The solutions integrate DDN AI400X appliances with NVIDIA DGX A100 systems and NVIDIA® Mellanox® InfiniBand network switches.
Download this reference architecture to discover:
- How to integrate NVIDIA DGX systems, DDN AI optimized storage and Mellanox switches at scale
- Guidance to match your infrastructure requirements with the solution that best matches your current needs
- Analysis of performance and bench-marking metrics
