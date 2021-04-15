SuperPOD RA

The NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ is a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing infrastructure. DDN A³I storage solutions offer a turnkey, AI data storage infrastructure for rapid deployment, featuring faster performance, effortless scale, and simplified operations through deeper integration. The combined solution delivers ground-breaking performance, can be deployed in weeks as a fully integrated system, and is designed to solve the world’s most challenging AI problems.

