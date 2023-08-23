At a recent event, I was debating with customers and partners which was most the important aspect for at-scale systems design: headline performance numbers, certified reference architectures, detailed datasheets – or bringing our expertise to the table to help solve a real-world problem. We all agreed that while the first three are essential proof points, the human touch brings it all together, with real experience to apply technology to create real business value.

In my previous article, How to Train Your Generative AI Dragon, I looked at how Generative AI is much more powerful than creating text or images for enhancing productivity; and our guest author Bob O’Donnell of Technalysis discussed how organizations can activate their AI strategy by mobilizing and harnessing their untapped data, to drive differentiation and innovation at all levels. As we move from idea to implementation, not all AI projects require supercomputer-class infrastructure design, but there are some key areas where traditional IT approaches need to be reconsidered. In this article, I will look at how we bring together the expertise and the technology to help create that unique business value.

As organizations look to move from AI concept to AI implementation, we need to choose a path which will help us deliver on our short-term objectives, while giving a future-proof platform for tomorrow. Every step should be an investment in the future, and so the idea of building an AI Center of Excellence allows us to focus on AI-specific challenges, build expertise, and collaborate between teams as we move towards a new, AI-powered future.

Let’s look at the some of the key focus areas: