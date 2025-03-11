DDN Appoints Strategic Powerhouses to Its Board to Drive the AI Revolution

Chatsworth, CA – [March 12, 2025] – DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of two powerhouse leaders to its Board of Directors, setting the stage for a transformative era in enterprise AI. Sven Oehme, DDN’s visionary Chief Technology Officer, and Jas Khaira, Head of Americas and Founding Member of the Tactical Opportunities Group at Blackstone, join the board as strategic catalysts who will redefine data intelligence and drive the pivotal shift of the global economy.

Sven Oehme brings over 30 years of unparalleled expertise in high-performance computing, AI data infrastructure, and cloud solutions. As the architect behind DDN’s revolutionary Infinia platform, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of technological innovation, ensuring that enterprises harness data in ways that yield transformative business outcomes.

“I am honored to join the Board and advance our mission to redefine enterprise AI data intelligence,” said Oehme. “With DDN’s groundbreaking technology and strategic vision, we will reshape how Fortune 500 companies to enterprises of all sizes leverage data to achieve unprecedented AI business value.”

Joining him is Jas Khaira, whose leadership at Blackstone has been instrumental in driving significant growth and transformation across AI infrastructure. Khaira’s track record of identifying high-growth opportunities and strategic vision will help DDN capitalize on the significant market opportunity ahead and strengthen its position as a global leader in AI data intelligence solutions.

“DDN has established itself as a pioneer in AI data intelligence with industry-leading technology and exceptional customer outcomes,” said Khaira. “I look forward to working alongside the management team to help accelerate DDN’s growth strategy and further strengthen its market leadership position as enterprises worldwide increasingly rely on advanced data solutions to power their AI initiatives.”

“By welcoming Sven and Jas to our Board, we are making a bold statement about the future of DDN,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and Co-Founder of DDN. “Their visionary leadership and deep industry expertise will be key to our mission of empowering organizations with scalable, high-performance data intelligence solutions, and will propel DDN to the forefront of the global economic pivot towards AI.”

With these groundbreaking board appointments, DDN is uniquely positioned to lead the revolution in AI data intelligence, delivering transformative innovations and compelling business outcomes for enterprises worldwide. To learn more about DDN, please visit https://www.ddn.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

