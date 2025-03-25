Chatsworth, CA—March 25, 2025 – DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards by the Business Intelligence Group for Infinia 2.0 – a software data platform that delivers global AI data unification in data centers and multi-clouds. This prestigious honor cements DDN’s role as a driving force behind AI breakthroughs that are shaping the future.

Selected by a panel of industry experts, the award recognizes organizations that are revolutionizing industries with cutting-edge AI technologies. DDN stood out for its game-changing AI-driven data solutions, powering advancements in autonomous systems, scientific research, and next-generation AI applications.

“AI is only as powerful as the data that fuels it, and that’s where DDN shines,” said Sven Oehme, CTO at DDN. “Enterprise customers require flexibility—solutions must be deployable on-prem and across multi-cloud environments without compromise. DDN delivers a platform-first approach with Infinia, allowing customers to seamlessly consume and scale storage and data management wherever their AI and enterprise workloads reside. This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation—delivering AI-native infrastructure that empowers our customers to achieve breakthroughs in research, business, and beyond.”

The 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrates the most innovative AI solutions across industries, from finance and healthcare to cybersecurity and beyond. As AI continues to redefine what’s possible, DDN remains at the forefront – building the intelligent infrastructure that fuels AI’s greatest achievements.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate those at the forefront of AI’s evolution. From startups pioneering new applications to established enterprises leveraging AI to drive efficiency and innovation, these winners and finalists are setting new standards for the industry.

For more details on the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and a complete list of winners and finalists, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards. For more information on DDN’s award-winning AI solutions, visit https://www.ddn.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

