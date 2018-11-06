DDN to Reveal the World’s Fastest Storage and Other New Innovations at SC18
Market Leader to Showcase Solutions Optimized for Scalable HPC, Hybrid Cloud and AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 6, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the market leader of at-scale storage solutions today announced it will showcase a number of new innovations optimized for HPC, AI and hybrid cloud at the upcoming International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC18) in Dallas, Texas. Designed, optimized and right-sized for commercial HPC, AI, deep learning (DL), and exascale computing, DDN’s new products and solutions are fully integrated for any data-at-scale need.
In booth #3213, DDN will feature and demonstrate new advancements in block and file storage, scale-out SSD and NVMe, and solutions fully integrated and optimized for AI and DL workloads.
- DDN SFA18K®—the world’s fastest and most scalable hybrid storage solution that accelerates processors, embeds file systems, and optimizes containers.
- DDN A³I® with NVIDIA DGX-1™—makes AI think faster! Engineered from the ground-up for the AI-enabled data center, DDN A³I solutions are fully-optimized to accelerate AI applications and streamline DL workflows for greatest productivity.
- DDN ES7990™ and GS7990™—the industry’s leading integrated file system solutions for technical computing, big data, and AI markets.
- DDN IME® Enhancements—the fastest SSD and NVMe scale-out, flash-native data cache that alleviates the challenges and inefficiencies caused by I/O scale and bottlenecks.
- DDN DataFlow™—perform backup, migration, and archiving at-scale, from a single pane of glass. Designed for large volumes of data to ensure constant availability and security.
“DDN is helping to accelerate the pace of technology-driven insights and discoveries as it supports modern HPC workflows and demanding, data-intensive use cases such as AI and deep learning,” said Steve Conway, senior research vice president, Hyperion Research. “DDN continues to advance powerful new storage solutions, and we’re excited to see its latest offerings at SC18 next week.”
DDN executives, senior level engineering staff and industry workflow experts will be available to meet at DDN booth #3213 to discuss the latest DDN technology products and how DDN helps users transform their data into a powerful, competitive edge. To schedule a meeting, register here.
Other Ways to Connect with DDN at SC18
- DDN User Group: DDN is hosting its annual SC User Group on Monday, November 12, from
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST. The User Group gathers industry thought leaders to share innovative new approaches, best practices, and technologies that are raising the bar for AI, DL and analytics in HPC discovery. To attend the User Group, register here.
- DDN SC18 Party: Join DDN for its legendary SC party and unwind after a long day for a special evening of food and drinks at Reunion Tower. For tickets, stop by the DDN booth or attend the DDN User Group meeting.
- DDN Booth Theater: Visit DDN booth #3213 to watch presentations of innovation and groundbreaking results from DDN’s customers, partners and technology experts.
- Demos and Presentations and SC18: DDN will be involved in numerous demos and presentations at its partners’ booths and conference sessions. Please visit DDN booth #3213 for more information.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
