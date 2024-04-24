DDN’s High-Performance Storage Solutions Enhance Jump Trading’s Cutting-Edge AI and Machine Learning Capabilities for Competitive Advantage in Global Financial Markets

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – April 24, 2024 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced that Jump Trading, a leading quantitative trading firm, has selected DDN to bolster its high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. By leveraging DDN’s cutting-edge storage solutions, Jump Trading aims to accelerate its AI-driven quantitative trading strategies and maintain its competitive edge in the fast-paced world of global financial markets.

“At Jump, we consider our research to be our competitive edge, and we believe that DDN’s SSD QLC based storage system will support our research computing environment to ensure optimal performance, scalability and reliability,” said Alex Davies, chief technology officer at Jump Trading. “We need resilient and very high-performance infrastructure to support our workflows, and DDN’s solution is the right choice for our needs.”

Watch this video for a comprehensive discussion between Jump Trading and DDN.

“Delivering significant value in data center and AI operations and ROI is at the core of DDN’s technology and doing it for market leading global firms like Jump Trading is what we are all about,” said Sven Oehme, chief technology officer at DDN. “DDN is an enabler of full-stack on-premise data center and cloud value creation for traditional and generative AI, whether it’s in life science applications, autonomous driving, telcos, copilots, or in the case of Jump Trading, financial services.”

DDN’s storage solutions are designed to handle the most demanding AI and machine learning workloads, delivering unmatched performance, scalability and efficiency. By combining high-performance flash storage with intelligent data management software, DDN enables Jump Trading to accelerate data access, optimize storage resources and streamline AI and machine learning workflows. DDN SSD QLC appliances deliver the highest performance and massive capacity at an extremely attractive price point, eliminating tradeoffs between flash and hard disk drives or hybrid tiering solutions.

The collaboration between DDN and Jump Trading underscores the growing importance of high-performance storage in the financial services industry, particularly in the realm of AI-driven quantitative trading. As financial firms increasingly rely on AI and machine learning to gain a competitive edge, the need for robust, scalable and high-performance storage solutions has never been greater.

To find out how DDN can transform the efficiency of your data center and cloud infrastructure by delivering significantly better scalability, ROI and performance, visit ddn.com or schedule a meeting with one of our AI infrastructure experts here.

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

pr@ddn.com

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit

DDN@walt.com

©2024 All rights reserved. DDN is a trademark or registered trademark owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.