Data-at-Scale Data Management BACKUP, ARCHIVE, MOVE DATA ON PREMISE AND IN THE CLOUD WITH DDN DATAFLOW DDN DataFlow™ is an all-inclusive software solution that enables you to design, deploy and operate high-performance data workflows at-scale. It’s a fast, flexible, and reliable data platform that can scale seamlessly to meet even the most demanding project requirements. DDN DataFlow safeguards critical information, provides long-term retention of valuable assets in an organized repository, and delivers distributed multi-threaded capabilities for fastest data operations. It also offers powerful file synchronization solutions — even across heterogeneous storage platforms and remote locations. Read the DDN DataFlow Data Sheet PROTECT VAULT MOVE SYNCHRONIZE Access and store data on any platform DDN Dataflow’s extensive interoperability enables multi-source and multi-destination data workflows with nearly limitless possibilities. Backup, archive, move and synchronize data between file, object, cloud and tape platforms without compromise. Parallel data engine designed for scale Every task is executed via multi-threaded data movers and managed by an intelligent job scheduler for fast, efficient and reliable system operations. The distributed architecture provides tremendous performance, scalability, and flexibly which makes DDN DataFlow powerful and easy to integrate within any infrastructure. Rapidly identify new and changed data Advanced capabilities in DDN DataFlow ensure speedy and accurate execution by eliminating unnecessary resource-intensive crawls. The patented parallelized FastScan filesystem scanning technology quickly and efficiently examines the contents of storage systems, for fast and efficient data management. Organize, curate, and enrich your data collections DDN DataFlow maintains a central archive catalog of all assets. Its hierarchical tree structure can be browsed, searched and re-organized. User-specified metadata can be added to enrich the collection and enable easy data discovery. Intuitive user interfaces simple for everyone GUI consoles cover all administrative and operational aspects of the system. They bring extensive and powerful capabilities within reach of every user and enable self-service even for non-experts. DDN DataFlow also includes comprehensive CLIs and APIs for pipeline integration and automation. Real time data integrity validation at every step Advanced checksum functions are computed by data movers for each file during every operation. Automatic integrity verification controls ensure the fidelity of all data, and enable on-demand auditing of archive storage integrity. Multiple checksum schemes are supported by DDN DataFlow using both open and proprietary standards. Enforce controls for security and compliance A trusted framework manages user access and ensures appropriate segregation of information based on policy and classification. DDN DataFlow integrates with directory services for user authentication and rights management, as well as external monitoring platforms. Synchronize data quickly and reliably DDN DataFlow provides high-performance data synchronization between two storage locations using FastScan technology for accuracy and parallel architecture for speed. The process preserves all original file attributes, including ACLs. Synchronize data within two filesystems, to a remote location, and even across heterogenous storage platforms! Expert data migration solutions from DDN The DDN global field engineering organization provides planning, execution and validation of turnkey data migration operations at any scale. Services are available onsite and remotely, worldwide. SECURE AND STREAMLINE YOUR DATA BACKUP AND ARCHIVE Fully-integrated data protection and enriched archiving from any platform to a DDN storage system. DATA OPERATIONS

