Building a Machine Learning Factory

The latest round of STAC conferences in Chicago, London and New York just concluded – it’s an event we attend every year to connect with the brightest and most innovative Financial Services organizations. DDN was grateful to participate in the “Building a ML Factory” panels at each of the events as this was a very hot topic across the board. During the panel there was a lot of discussion about how businesses can effectively scale Machine Learning projects from proof of concept to fully industrialized applications built for growth.