DDN AI Storage Gets Faster and Simpler with GPUDirect Storage

Maximizes Computing Performance

Solutions based on the DDN AI400X can supply up to 178 GB/s to a single NVIDIA DGX A100.

Scales Easily and Seamlessly

DDN AI400X based solutions maximize the investment in a single DGX A100 and proven at scale with up to 280 clients with NVIDIA SuperPOD with DGX A100.

Proven in Production

DDN has decades of experience in supplying the absolute best in storage for data-intensive organizations who are driving innovation and discovery.