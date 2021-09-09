Boost your Cloud Efficiency and Performance with DDN Cloud Migration Services
Many organizations have adopted an executive-led “cloud-first” strategy for driving transformation as they look to modernize their IT infrastructure and bring new levels of agility and cost transformation to their business applications.
However, moving Big Data and AI workloads to the cloud can bring significant strategic and capital expenditure pressures when processing large datasets. In addition, migrating data-intensive workloads to the cloud can uncover new challenges, such as performance bottlenecks, data management issues and skyrocketing expenses compared to on-premises deployments.
This is where DDN can help with our experience of addressing complex data challenges and our portfolio of tools to increase cloud mobility and migration services. DDN’s Cloud solutions are certified and validated to manage an entire data migration journey for customers who do not want to deal with the complexity themselves. DDN Cloud services, designed to protect and optimize cloud investments are supported by an experienced services team with years of expertise working with cloud deployments for scalable performance-hungry applications.
End-to-End Data Mobility for Cloud Migration
Adopting a data-first cloud strategy means you need data mobility in the cloud – and moving petabytes of data around can be a big data challenge.
DDN DataFlow, an all-inclusive data protection archive and migration tool, now supports bidirectional data flow to public cloud storage, whether it’s to an EXAScaler file system or another cloud service. As a result, you now have the best cloud platform mobility, moving data between cloud providers like Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Microsoft Azure and vice versa. DataFlow also adds the flexibility to allow customers to consume the most efficient or low-cost storage options with the enablement of inter-cloud movement and repatriating data from the cloud back to on-premises.
Accelerate your Cloud Efficiency and Performance with DDN Managed Services
Our Managed Services program for EXAScaler Cloud helps you control costs and monitor operations while providing ongoing technical assistance, platform development, and architectural support. Whether you are at the proof of concept stage, testing, and evaluation to production or ready for mission-critical deployment, DDN can provide Standard and Premium Managed Services to help you balance resources, costs, and value.
The critical difference is that these Premium services include full 24×7 response time – choose the right level to match your project and your skills readiness:
|
DDN EXAScaler Cloud Managed Services
|Standard
|Premium
|Managed Service Response Time Availability
|9 x 5 x 365
|24 x 7 x 365
|Architecture of cloud environment to suit requirements (choosing the optimal instances and storage)
|Included
|Included
|Setup and initial configuration of new systems and creation of templates
|Included
|Included
|Configuring network assistance to remote systems
|Included
|Included
|Assistance in building compute images for different OS distributions
|Max 5/month
|Max 10/month
|Test Suite to verify Performance/Capacity and Failover test
|Not Included
|Included
|User Management (new user setup, quota administration)
|Max 5/month
|Max 10/month
|Filesystem Management (Striping configuration, pool configuration, etc.)
|Max 5/month
|Max 10/month
|Support Management (creating tickets, liaising with DDN Support)
|Included
|Included
|Reports (resource consumption, service availability, activities, issues)
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|System Audit
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Troubleshooting, number of incidents
|Max 5/month
|Max 10/month
|HotFix per quarter
|Not Included
|Included
Our consultants can optimize your cloud environments for your current workloads, ensure they are ready to scale and then help you focus on long-term growth and sustainable operations.
Are you deploying AI and Analytics at scale in the cloud?
If so, get in touch with us and let’s discuss how we can help with cloud data migration services and offer you the most performance from your cloud strategy.
About DDN
DDN is the world’s largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations.
DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world’s leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.