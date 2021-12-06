The Future of AI in the Enterprise

For example, if I’m from an automotive company and I’m working on self-driving cars. Yes, you need AI to recognize objects in the road. If I’m from a shopping website, I need to show people what is the next thing they should buy based on their behavior of the last few months. Yes, you need AI models to do that. But the reality is that, in fact, there are business functions that are common to every company in every industry that are waiting to be infused with AI. And we really believe that this is where the democratization of AI will really come in.