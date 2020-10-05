CMKL University Implementing DDN and NVIDIA Solution for AI-Centric Supercomputing and Research

“Undeniably, since AI has entered our lives, it has greatly facilitated our social development and research capabilities, and has facilitated breakthroughs across all industries,” said Dr Akkarit Sangpetch, ECE Program Director at CMKL University and a member of KMITL’s Faculty of Engineering. “AI, furthermore, has proved its great ability to identify patterns in the data, and we are committed to offering the fastest and most sophisticated infrastructure to unlock insights contained in those massive datasets. DDN’s solution gives us the ability to do just that. In addition, their trusted reputation and deep experience with educational institutes further affirm our goal in providing an AI data platform for research and education.”