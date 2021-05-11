Three DDN Leaders, Amy Medeiros, Peggy Maloney and Yvonne Walker Recognized Among CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel

Medeiros, Walker and Maloney continue to take significant strides in promoting the growth of DDN and Tintri’s channel programs and the success of their partners. Medeiros, senior vice president, Corporate Marketing and Inside Sales, is responsible for both DDN and Tintri strategic and creative marketing and sales initiatives, with a focus on increasing the profitability of channel partners and enhancing their value to customers. In the past year, Walker, senior manager of demand generation for DDN, created a new tier within DDN’s channel program dedicated to providing partners with the tools, education, product access, and discounts needed to be successful in the Artificial Intelligence space. Maloney, director, Channel Programs and Marketing for DDN and Tintri, developed go-to-market strategy and templates to bring sales, marketing and channel together, and further engage and support partners.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

“DDN and Tintri are at the forefront of innovation with Intelligent Infrastructure solutions and aim to create initiatives to arm its partners with not only the technology, but tools and support to eliminate customer pain points,” said Medeiros. “The CRN Women of the Channel recognition underscores DDN and Tintri’s commitment to understanding what partners need from their solution providers to be successful in the most demanding environments.”