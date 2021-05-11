Three DDN Leaders, Amy Medeiros, Peggy Maloney and Yvonne Walker Recognized Among CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – May 11, 2021 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, and Tintri®, a DDN company and the leading provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for enterprises, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named DDN’s Amy Medeiros and Yvonne Walker and Tintri’s Peggy Maloney to its Women of the Channel list for 2021. The annual list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.
The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Medeiros, Walker and Maloney continue to take significant strides in promoting the growth of DDN and Tintri’s channel programs and the success of their partners. Medeiros, senior vice president, Corporate Marketing and Inside Sales, is responsible for both DDN and Tintri strategic and creative marketing and sales initiatives, with a focus on increasing the profitability of channel partners and enhancing their value to customers. In the past year, Walker, senior manager of demand generation for DDN, created a new tier within DDN’s channel program dedicated to providing partners with the tools, education, product access, and discounts needed to be successful in the Artificial Intelligence space. Maloney, director, Channel Programs and Marketing for DDN and Tintri, developed go-to-market strategy and templates to bring sales, marketing and channel together, and further engage and support partners.
“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”
“DDN and Tintri are at the forefront of innovation with Intelligent Infrastructure solutions and aim to create initiatives to arm its partners with not only the technology, but tools and support to eliminate customer pain points,” said Medeiros. “The CRN Women of the Channel recognition underscores DDN and Tintri’s commitment to understanding what partners need from their solution providers to be successful in the most demanding environments.”
The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and is available online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About DDN
DDN is the world’s largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world’s leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.
About Tintri
Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world’s largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri’s AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Contact:
Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN
Sharon Sumrit
DDN@walt.com
©2021 All rights reserved. DDN and Tintri are registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.