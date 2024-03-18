DDN Supplies Optimized Data Management Solutions to Cloud Partners in the NVIDIA Partner Network for Distributed Training of LLMs, Foundation Models & Generative AI

SAN JOSE, Calif. (GTC, DDN Booth #816) – March 18, 2024 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced worldwide support for Cloud Partners in the NVIDIA Partner Network hosting large-scale GPU services. This support expands upon DDN’s success with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD customers and AI cloud providers building hosted solutions for large-scale model training.

With a strong track record of deployments backing hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs worldwide, DDN has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to make GPU-based cloud implementations more efficient and cost-effective. DDN designed its AI storage appliances and EXAScaler® filesystem to streamline the provisioning and growth of AI infrastructure with simple building blocks while optimizing the entire infrastructure by ensuring that the network, processors and software are fully utilized for increased performance.

As companies developing large AI projects seek fast access to AI supercomputing, architectural flexibility and look to minimize risk, Cloud Partners in the NVIDIA Partner Network offer the scalability, reliability and expertise to help enable access to high-performance computing for a broader range of organizations. These providers can take advantage of EXAScaler’s multi-tenancy, end-to-end data security, and optimized read and write performance to deliver adaptable services without compromising processing speed.

“We see the Cloud Partners in the NVIDIA Partner Network as essential channels through which customers can access powerful accelerated computing and storage resources quickly,” said Dr. James Coomer, senior vice president for products at DDN. “Our A³I® solutions assure our cloud partners and their customers that they are taking advantage of storage that makes the entire AI infrastructure safer, faster and more scalable.”

DDN’s cloud provider customers in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Lambda and Scaleway, as well as NVIDIA Vice President of Solutions Architecture and Engineering, Marc Hamilton, will discuss their vision for the AI infrastructure market, at NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference, during the session, “AI Data Summit: Faster and Safer GPU ROI Acceleration in Data Centers and the Cloud: DDN and NVIDIA”(SE62892)” on Tuesday, March 19. DDN will also present its latest hardware and software solutions for optimal AI data management. The session also includes coffee and breakfast.

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.com.

