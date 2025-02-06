Beyond Artificial
Virtual Event | 20th February | 1PM (ET)

Sign Up
Contact us

Accelerating AI Outcomes with DDN & NVIDIA Spectrum-X

March 4th 2025 | 12 PM EST | Virtual

Register Now
[ MAR 4 2025 | 12PM ET | VIRTUAL ]

Break Free from Bottlenecks with DDN and NVIDIA Spectrum-X

AI workloads demand ultra-low latency and high throughput, but traditional networks create bottlenecks that slow training and inference. Join DDN and NVIDIA to discover how Spectrum-X and DDN’s AI-optimized storage eliminate congestion, maximize GPU efficiency, and scale seamlessly.

Boost AI Performance

Boost GPU bandwidth and sub-millisecond storage latency

Eliminate Bottlenecks

Adaptive routing and dynamic congestion control ensure smooth data flow

Scale Without Limits

Exabyte-scale storage and thousands of ports with no performance loss

See Real-World Gains

33x faster data access, 16% higher throughput, and 10x power efficiency

Save Your Spot
Keynote Sessions

David Iles
Senior Director, NVIDIA

David Iles serves as the Senior Director of AI Networking Solutions and Ecosystem Partnerships at NVIDIA. David is deeply entrenched in the ever-evolving realm of AI networking solutions, with a focus on enable NVIDIA partners within the AI ecosystem.

Joel Kaufman
Technical Product Specialist, DDN

With a background in software engineering, deep learning, and scalable computing solutions, Joel helps organizations maximize GPU efficiency and overcome performance bottlenecks.

DDN: HPC & AI Data Storage & Management Solutions
[ MAR 4 2025 | 12PM ET | VIRTUAL ]

Webinar: Accelerating AI Outcomes with
DDN & NVIDIA
Spectrum-X

Unlock AI’s full potential
Register now

Register
Start Your AI Journey
Approaching AI as a Data Center-Scale Challenge
10 Steps to Building Your AI Platform
Scaleway Accelerates AI Innovation with DDN