Keynote Sessions
David Iles
Senior Director, NVIDIA
David Iles serves as the Senior Director of AI Networking Solutions and Ecosystem Partnerships at NVIDIA. David is deeply entrenched in the ever-evolving realm of AI networking solutions, with a focus on enable NVIDIA partners within the AI ecosystem.
Joel Kaufman
Technical Product Specialist, DDN
With a background in software engineering, deep learning, and scalable computing solutions, Joel helps organizations maximize GPU efficiency and overcome performance bottlenecks.
[ MAR 4 2025 | 12PM ET | VIRTUAL ]
Webinar: Accelerating AI Outcomes with
DDN & NVIDIA
Spectrum-X
Unlock AI’s full potential
Register now
Register