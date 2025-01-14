The recent NVIDIA spotlight on Perplexity AI, highlighting its ability to handle 400 million search queries a month using the NVIDIA inference stack, underscores a pivotal moment in the AI ecosystem. AI-driven systems, particularly those handling real-time search and recommendation tasks, demand an architecture that is not only powerful but also scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient.

At DDN, we see immense synergy between our data intelligence platform and NVIDIA’s GPU-accelerated inference stack, enabling organizations like Perplexity AI to operate at this incredible scale. Let’s explore how this partnership between computational power and high-performance data management unlocks unparalleled opportunities for innovators.

The Perplexity AI Use Case: Scaling Search and Knowledge Retrieval

Perplexity AI, a valued NVIDIA customer, highlights the transformative power of AI in revolutionizing how people access information, driven by their ability to handle massive query loads efficiently. The NVIDIA inference stack plays a critical role in delivering the compute power necessary to process these workloads efficiently. However, AI inference at this scale requires more than just compute—it demands data infrastructure capable of feeding the GPUs with an uninterrupted flow of data.

This is where DDN’s data intelligence platform, paired with NVIDIA GPUs, complements the inference stack perfectly.

Why Scalable Data Intelligence Matters

AI workloads like search and natural language processing depend on high-speed access to massive datasets during both training and inference. As these workloads scale, the data infrastructure becomes a critical bottleneck or enabler. Traditional systems often fail to keep up with the throughput requirements of GPUs, leading to underutilized hardware and increased costs.

DDN’s data intelligence platform, paired with NVIDIA GPUs, addresses these challenges by delivering:

Unmatched Performance: Optimized to handle massive IO and small file workloads at GPU speeds.

Optimized to handle massive IO and small file workloads at GPU speeds. Seamless Scalability: Grow seamlessly as query volumes increase or datasets expand.

Grow seamlessly as query volumes increase or datasets expand. Operational Simplicity: Integrated AI pipelines and simplified management tools.

Integrated AI pipelines and simplified management tools. Cost-Efficiency: Reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) with minimal latency and maximal hardware utilization.

The DDN and NVIDIA Collaboration: Decades of Innovation

For over nine years, NVIDIA and DDN have worked in close collaboration to enable breakthrough AI and data-driven solutions. This partnership has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge technology for organizations at the forefront of innovation, ensuring they achieve unprecedented speed, scale, and reliability. For use cases like Perplexity AI, the combination of NVIDIA GPUs and DDN’s data intelligence platform delivers unmatched value by bridging the compute-data divide. While NVIDIA GPUs provide the raw compute muscle, DDN ensures those GPUs are always running at peak efficiency by delivering data with minimal latency.

Key benefits of DDN for AI inference workloads include:

Low-Latency Data Access: Keeps inference pipelines moving, reducing response times for users.

Keeps inference pipelines moving, reducing response times for users. High Parallelism: Enables processing of simultaneous queries without degrading performance.

Enables processing of simultaneous queries without degrading performance. AI-Optimized Data Architecture: Specifically engineered for deep learning workflows and AI data patterns.

Specifically engineered for deep learning workflows and AI data patterns. End-to-End Integration: Certified solutions with NVIDIA GPUS and enterprise software for faster deployment and easier management.

Looking Ahead: Partnering for Innovation

The incredible success of Perplexity AI using NVIDIA’s inference stack is a powerful reminder of how AI is transforming industries. By integrating DDN’s data intelligence platform with NVIDIA GPUs, organizations can achieve breakthrough scalability and unmatched speed, empowering them to innovate without limits.

Whether you are scaling AI search, building recommendation engines, or deploying large language models for real-time applications, DDN and NVIDIA together offer the ideal foundation for your AI journey.

