Building an AI Data Platform for the Unexpected

For these reasons, DDN implemented our Hot Pools technology in EXAScaler. With Hot Pools, the system is setup with a Hot (Flash) pool and a larger Cool (HDD) pool. The Hot Pool is effectively a cache which can be very large. Applications move data in and out of Flash under normal operation. When data is not frequently accessed, the Hot Pools technology *within the same filesystem and namespace* will create a copy in HDD and will remove the copy in the Flash layer. But wherever the data is, it is still directly readable by applications with no latency waiting for data staging. This all happens within one very scalable filesystem – so only one system to manage. Finally, all the data, wherever they are, are just held as files and are not held in some proprietary format.