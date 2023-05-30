Hamad International Airport, the gateway to the State of Qatar and the Middle East, offers an unparalleled airport journey for travelers with optimized operations, innovative experiences, luxury retail and F&B offering and the highest safety standards.

As part of its commitment to excellence, Hamad International Airport has selected DataDirect Networks (DDN) to provide advanced data storage solutions to enhance their security measures.

Hamad International Airport commenced Phase B of its expansion plan in January, which will increase the airport capacity to over 70 million passengers annually. With this enormous volume of travelers, close-circuit television (CCTV) is an essential part of the passenger safety infrastructure for the airport. DDN’s solutions were chosen because of their unique combination of performance, scalability and cost effectiveness. DDN’s high performance EXAScaler 7990 systems with IntelliFlash 6200 systems were implemented to meet both primary and secondary recordings with 100+ Petabytes of storage capacity.

Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President Technology & Innovation, at Hamad International Airport said, “As the airport continues to grow rapidly, safety and security of our passengers travelling to, from and through Hamad International Airport remains a top priority. Data is an integral enabler for our digital transformation agenda, hence partnering with DDN, which has a strong understanding of modern data storage demands, supports our commitment towards offering an innovative, safe and smart airport experience.”

At the start of 2018, DDN made a multi-year, multi-million-dollar investments in the State of Qatar by establishing local sales and support team, a state-of-the-art performance and compatibility test lab, and partnerships with the best regional technology organizations. Hamad International Airport’s decision to select DDN confirms the prudence of this commitment and is a prime example of the unprecedented surge in demand for content optimized storage technology and DDN’s leadership in this data-intensive market.

“We are very excited to support Hamad International Airport, and provide solutions to its complex scale-out storage and IT requirements,” said Dipl. Eng. Laurent Thiers, VP, DDN Storage. “With over 100 petabytes of our File and Block Storage systems already delivered, DDN answers the challenge by providing storage systems that deliver unrivalled throughput, reliability, scalable capacity and consistency.”

“DDN is very pleased to be a technology partner for Hamad International Airport, as it is at the forefront of high-resolution camera deployments.” continued Laurent. “DDN’s solutions can confidently, diligently, and easily deploy truly scalable storage systems and efficiently and safely implement online video archives designed to hold months-to-years of security camera with significantly fewer systems, less network infrastructure, space and power.”